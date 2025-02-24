Gothic 1 Remake demo available now at Steam Next Fest

HQ

THQ Nordic is still reluctant to share with gamers a release date for Gothic 1 Remake, the reimagining of Piranha Games' 2001 classic, but today we can finally get a small glimpse of what Alkimia Interactive is preparing for this title, still without a firm release window.

On the occasion of the Steam Next Fest starting today, a demo of Gothic 1 Remake, called Nyras Prologue, has been released, introducing us to this character, Nyras, an ex-convict who must survive in the dark world of Gothic. This roughly hour-long prologue is separate from the one players will experience when the full game is released, though trophy hunters shouldn't miss it, as there is a specific achievement for this demo for the game on Steam. Nyras Prologue will be available until 3 March.

You can access the demo for free here. And if you want to know more unpublished details about Gothic 1 Remake from its creators, don't miss our interview with them at Gamereactor.