Gotham Knights will have the biggest representation of Gotham City yet

HQ

It looks like players will have a lot of exploration options to indulge in when Gotham Knights debuts on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series later this year. This comes as game director Geoff Ellenor and executive producer Fleur Marty spoke recently with Game Informer to dish out some details on the true size of the game's representation of Gotham City.

"It's pretty big," said Ellenor. "I haven't put one map over the other, but our Gotham is a big place."

"For sure it's the biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games," Marty then continued. "The most important thing for us is its density and verticality. It has a lot of layers. The Batcycle is the long-range mode of transportation."

It's also noted in the interview that the Batcycle itself is not upgradeable, but that it does feature customisable elements, such as the option to change its appearance and sound.

Gotham Knights is set to launch on October 25 this year.