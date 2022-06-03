Gotham Knights will be shown during Summer Game Fest

Cookies

The game will officially launch this October.

On Thursday at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, Geoff Keighley kicks off his Summer Game Fest. This is an event in which over 30 developers and publishers are participating to show new stuff for hungry gamers. The closest thing we're getting to E3, considering that the latter is officially cancelled this year.

Now yet another game has been confirmed to be shown, and that is Gotham Knights. Exactly what we will get to see is currently unknown, but hopefully it's plenty of gameplay and some kind of surprise as it's been off the radar for quite some time following several delays.

Gotham Knights launches on October 25 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

