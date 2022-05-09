Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights to show Red Hood and Nightwing gameplay tomorrow

Are we finally getting the confirmation of 4 player co-op as well?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The last time we heard anything about Gotham Knights before the delay to October was when we got the cool Court of Owls trailer last fall, but a recent update of the game's PlayStation Store listing claiming we'll actually get 4-player co-op instead of the originally promised 2-player seemed to indicate news were incoming. In fact, we don't have to wait long.

Warner Bros. Games Montréal has gone on Twitter to reveal that they are going to show more of Gotham Knights at 2 PM BST / 3 PM CEST tomorrow. We won't know long the gameplay video will be, but the talented developers are at least willing to say the update will focus on Red Hood and Nightwing. Rather fitting, as the reveal trailer put the spotlight on Batgirl and Robin back in 2020. We'll see if they end the video by the latter two suddenly dropping in to confirm the rumoured 4-player co-op as well.

<social>https://twitter.com/GothamKnights/status/1523694379239882752/photo/1</social>

Gotham Knights

Related texts



Loading next content