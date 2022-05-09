Gotham Knights to show Red Hood and Nightwing gameplay tomorrow

HQ

The last time we heard anything about Gotham Knights before the delay to October was when we got the cool Court of Owls trailer last fall, but a recent update of the game's PlayStation Store listing claiming we'll actually get 4-player co-op instead of the originally promised 2-player seemed to indicate news were incoming. In fact, we don't have to wait long.

Warner Bros. Games Montréal has gone on Twitter to reveal that they are going to show more of Gotham Knights at 2 PM BST / 3 PM CEST tomorrow. We won't know long the gameplay video will be, but the talented developers are at least willing to say the update will focus on Red Hood and Nightwing. Rather fitting, as the reveal trailer put the spotlight on Batgirl and Robin back in 2020. We'll see if they end the video by the latter two suddenly dropping in to confirm the rumoured 4-player co-op as well.

