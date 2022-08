HQ

It's not long before we can get our hands on the upcoming Batman spinoff Gotham Knights, and it's actually even closer than we first thought.

In fact, Gotham Knights was set to launch on October 25, but now they've decided to move the date up to the 21st of the same month. The announcement came in the form of a new trailer, and below you can see a first look at Harley Quinn and Clayface, among others, as well as a lot of the game's stunning environments.