Gotham Knights teases Batman's death

We're actually not too far away from the DC FanDome event on October 16, where we'll get to see more from upcoming DC movies, comics and of course video games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights.

Now we've got a teaser from the latter with a piece from a news paper revealing that Bruce Wayne is dead. It was revealed back in 2020 that Batman was dead in the game, but this isn't always the same thing as a dead billionaire in the lovely world of superheroes. In the news paper, we can read "Wayne manor collapsed called freak accident", and it's also called a "tragic accident".

We assume Bruce Wayne didn't forget to blow his candles out, tripped when changing a light bulb or jaywalked when death suddenly struck, and this will probably be a crucial part of the plot. Anyway, we look forward to knowing more about this on October 16. Check the teaser out below to see what you can make of it.