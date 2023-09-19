Gotham Knights, Payday 3, Cocoon and everything else joining Game Pass by early October

HQ

Lies of P has finally launched today, and it's even available on Game Pass from the get-go. That's far from the only highly anticipated game releasing straight on to Microsoft's service this second half of September, however.

Microsoft has revealed all of the games that will be joining Game Pass the next couple of weeks, and there are actually more titles that haven't been released than already launched ones:



Party Animals on Cloud and consoles on the 20th of September



Payday 3 on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series on the 21st of September



Cocoon on PC and consoles on the 29th of September



Gotham Knights on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series on the 3rd of October



The Lamplighter's League on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series on the 3rd of October



Unfortunately, some games will as usual also be leaving Game Pass, and here's the batch that will vanish on the 30th of September:



Beacon Pines on Cloud, PC and consoles



Despot's Game on Cloud, PC and consoles



Last Call BBS on PC



Moonscars on Cloud, PC and consoles



Outriders on Cloud, PC and consoles



Prodeus on Cloud, PC and consoles



Weird West on Cloud, PC and consoles



Are you excited for any of the games joining Game Pass, and would you recommend any of the ones leaving?