Gotham Knights, Payday 3, Cocoon and everything else joining Game Pass by early October

Lies of P has finally launched today, and it's even available on Game Pass from the get-go. That's far from the only highly anticipated game releasing straight on to Microsoft's service this second half of September, however.
Microsoft has revealed all of the games that will be joining Game Pass the next couple of weeks, and there are actually more titles that haven't been released than already launched ones:
Unfortunately, some games will as usual also be leaving Game Pass, and here's the batch that will vanish on the 30th of September:
Are you excited for any of the games joining Game Pass, and would you recommend any of the ones leaving?