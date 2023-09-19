Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

Gotham Knights, Payday 3, Cocoon and everything else joining Game Pass by early October

We're getting many anticipated games from day one.

HQ

Lies of P has finally launched today, and it's even available on Game Pass from the get-go. That's far from the only highly anticipated game releasing straight on to Microsoft's service this second half of September, however.

Microsoft has revealed all of the games that will be joining Game Pass the next couple of weeks, and there are actually more titles that haven't been released than already launched ones:


  • Party Animals on Cloud and consoles on the 20th of September

  • Payday 3 on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series on the 21st of September

  • Cocoon on PC and consoles on the 29th of September

  • Gotham Knights on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series on the 3rd of October

  • The Lamplighter's League on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series on the 3rd of October

Unfortunately, some games will as usual also be leaving Game Pass, and here's the batch that will vanish on the 30th of September:


  • Beacon Pines on Cloud, PC and consoles

  • Despot's Game on Cloud, PC and consoles

  • Last Call BBS on PC

  • Moonscars on Cloud, PC and consoles

  • Outriders on Cloud, PC and consoles

  • Prodeus on Cloud, PC and consoles

  • Weird West on Cloud, PC and consoles

Are you excited for any of the games joining Game Pass, and would you recommend any of the ones leaving?

