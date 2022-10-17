Gotham Knights only plays at 30 fps on consoles

HQ

Those looking to pick up and play Warner Bros. Games Montreal's upcoming action game Gotham Knights on Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 should be aware that the game only plays at 30 fps, and doesn't support a performance mode to better the frame rate at the cost of resolution and graphical detail.

This information comes from executive producer Fleur Marty in the game's Discord channel (thanks, Wario64), who stated.

"I know many of you are wondering about the availability of a performance mode for Gotham Knights on consoles. Due to the types of features we have in our game, like providing a fully untethered co-op experience in our highly detailed open-world, it's not as straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher FPS. For this reason, our game does not have a performance/quality toggle option and will run at 30FPS on consoles."

This wasn't the only bit of Gotham Knights news that arrived recently, as it was also revealed that the game would be getting a free four-player co-op experience as post-launch support this November. It will be known as Heroic Assault, and will give players a chance to throw down in a variety of arena-style challenges against iconic villains. It will be arriving on November 29, 2022.