Gotham Knights officially delayed to 2022

Next year keeps getting better and better, all while 2021 is losing some of it's punch. Now yet another major game delay has been confirmed, and this time it is Gotham Knights that is being moved until next year. On Twitter, the official account of the game posted:

"We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months."

This is of course very sad as it seems to be an interesting co-op angle on the DC universe with some very fresh ideas. But in the end, we prefer a good game later than a broken one today.