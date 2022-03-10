Gotham Knights launches in October

HQ

Gotham Knights was announced back in 2020 and was supposed to be released 2021. But the pandemic really didn't do new video game releases any favours and it was delayed to 2022, spring to be more precise, according to a promo image, which was recently supported by both Steam leaks and stores implying that it could launch in April.

But... unfortunately, a spring release of Gotham Knights is no dice. Now Warner has confirmed on Twitter that we're going to have to wait a little bit longer for the adventure as it will be released on October 25.

Gotham Knights takes place after Batman's death and has Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin fighting crime in a co-op adventure, which has full drop-in support and also can be played singleplayer.