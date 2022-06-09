Gotham Knights just got an action-packed new trailer at Summer Game Fest

HQ

As Geoff Keighley had previously promised, as part of the ongoing Summer Game Fest event, a fresh trailer for Warner Bros. Montreal's upcoming action game Gotham Knights was just aired.

Based on four of Batman's proteges who are tasked with keeping Gotham's criminals in check after the Dark Knight has been killed, this title features Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Red Hood as playable characters, and we get to see Nightwing in particular teaching Gotham's worst criminals some manners in the new trailer.

Check out the brand new trailer below, and as for when you can look forward to playing Gotham Knights, the game will launch on October 25 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles - as the game recently decided to ditch its last-generation editions.