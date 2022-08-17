Gotham Knights is ready for launch extremely early

HQ

It's fun to see developers cheer when their games have "gone gold", which basically means the project is done and ready to launch (unless you're called Cyberpunk 2077), something that usually happens somewhere between 3 to 6 weeks before it hits store shelves. There are a few exceptions, however.

Warner Bros. Games Montréal reveals that Gotham Knights already has gone gold. Quite surprising considering it was delayed to October 25, which means the developers have more than two months to iron out the last few issues a day-one update probably has to fix. At least it gives me hope that we'll get a fairly polished experience from the get-go.