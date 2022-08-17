Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is ready for launch extremely early

The game has gone gold more than two months before it hits stores.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's fun to see developers cheer when their games have "gone gold", which basically means the project is done and ready to launch (unless you're called Cyberpunk 2077), something that usually happens somewhere between 3 to 6 weeks before it hits store shelves. There are a few exceptions, however.

Warner Bros. Games Montréal reveals that Gotham Knights already has gone gold. Quite surprising considering it was delayed to October 25, which means the developers have more than two months to iron out the last few issues a day-one update probably has to fix. At least it gives me hope that we'll get a fairly polished experience from the get-go.

Gotham Knights

Related texts



Loading next content