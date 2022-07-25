Gotham Knights is getting a prequel comic series

HQ

Batman is dead in the upcoming Gotham Knights, which launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 25. Instead, you get to play as his sidekicks Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin to keep the crime of Gotham City at bay.

But what exactly led up to all this, and is Batman really dead? During San Diego Comic Con, it was revealed that we will get more information about all this in a new six-issue miniseries called Batman: Gotham Knights - Gilded City. Every comic will also include a digital code that will give you something extra in the actual game, with the first one being BOSO22 Batcycle Skin. If you get all six, there's also a seventh item for you as a bonus.

Here is the official synopsis of Batman: Gotham Knights - Gilded City:

"In Batman: Gotham Knights - Gilded City, a mysterious virus has infected Gotham City—turning its victims into rabid, yellow-irised maniacs driven to looting, theft, and bursts of anger. Batman - in his final case before his death - and his Gotham Knights struggle to keep this strange virus contained while investigating its origins. But this is not the first time this unusual illness has overtaken the city, as the series splits between present-day Gotham City and the Gotham City of the 1800s, as The Dark Knight and his allies discover the Runaway - one of Gotham City's earliest masked vigilantes."

The comic launches on the same date as the game (physically and digitally), so there's actually two adventures starting on October 25.

Thanks ComicBook.com