Gotham Knights inspired The Batman and The Penguin's Gotham City

While it had its vices, one of the stronger elements of WB Games Montreal's Gotham Knights was its depiction of Gotham City. The title gave us a solid representation of the famed metropolis, even if that representation lacked much of the interaction and intricacy that Rocksteady achieved in the Batman: Arkham series. But the overall appearance was enough for the folk tasked with creating a version of Gotham for The Penguin (and by extension The Batman), as virtual production and visual effects company Pixomondo ended up collaborating with WB Games Montreal to construct the devastated take on Batman's domain.

In an interview with Variety, Pixomondo's CEO Jonny Slow and VFX supervisor Nathaniel Larouche talked about how this collaboration worked.

Larouche stated: "We had two calls with the game developers, who joined our production call — something that was a rare experience."

He continued by adding that the transition was relatively easy and straightforward as the Gotham assets already existed in Unreal Engine, the same tool that Pixomondo was using to create its version of the city. Larouche expressed: "That's something we haven't done before. It's simple and obvious case for how you can cut the cost and time down for creating things that already exist in the world."

Slow also chimed in to note: "We said, 'This is something that exists, can we use it in any way?' I think it's a good example of not having to look too far for inspiration because it already exists."

Clearly this is another reason for why Unreal Engine is likely the future of a lot of game development, as it leads to collaboration with other entertainment industries due to so many people all utilising the same technology and being familiar with how it functions.