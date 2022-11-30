Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights: Heroic Assault officially released

And we have the launch trailer to prove it, showing off co-op for up to four people and more.

Warner Bros. Montreal promised early on that they would add a special mode to Gotham Knights that would allow for co-op for up to four players instead of just two. Now they're making good on that promise with the Heroic Assault update.

The expansion is completely free and is available since late yesterday. Other big draws for this expansion includes a new game mode called Heroic Assault and a new story centered around the villain Starro.

Check out all of this superhero fun in the launch trailer below. Are you still playing Gotham Knights or are you planning to?

Gotham Knights

Gotham KnightsScore

Gotham Knights
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Batman is dead and Gotham City gangsters are celebrating. They shouldn't have, because four young proteges are ready to finish what old Bruce Wayne started.



