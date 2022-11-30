Gotham Knights: Heroic Assault officially released

HQ

Warner Bros. Montreal promised early on that they would add a special mode to Gotham Knights that would allow for co-op for up to four players instead of just two. Now they're making good on that promise with the Heroic Assault update.

The expansion is completely free and is available since late yesterday. Other big draws for this expansion includes a new game mode called Heroic Assault and a new story centered around the villain Starro.

Check out all of this superhero fun in the launch trailer below. Are you still playing Gotham Knights or are you planning to?