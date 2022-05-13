Gotham Knights has no in-game purchases whatsoever

HQ

Gotham Knights got a 13 minutes lengthy video recently showing off mainly Red Hood and Nightwing, which you can check out above. This gameplay trailer wasn't the only thing related to the game that Warner released yesterday, as they also published an FAQ.

Here we can read a lot of information about cross-play, swapping characters, co-op and why they decided to not release the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. But there is also another little nugget that we think you will appreciate, as it turns out Gotham Knights is one of those rare AAA games these days without microtransactions or loot boxes; "No. Gotham Knights will not have in-game purchases or microtransactions."

It was also confirmed via the official homepage that you'll get a 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin by pre-ordering the game, that will also be delivered in three editions:

Standard Edition

• Base Game

• 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin

Deluxe Edition (digital)

• Base Game

• 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin

• Visionary Pack including

- Exclusive ''Knightwatch by Jim Lee'' Transmog

- Beyond Suitstyle, inspired by Batman Beyond universe

- Salvage to build new Gear

- Boosted Gear

- Exclusive Emote

- 3 Exclusive Suit Colorways

Collector's Edition

• Deluxe Edition Game and Content

• Gotham Knights Exclusive New Guard Statue, inspired by Jim Lee

• Promethium New Guard Transmogs

• Jim Lee Certificate of Authenticity

• Augmented Reality Talon Key

• Gotham City: City of Bridges collectible map