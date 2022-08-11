Gotham Knights gives us a closer look at Red Hood

HQ

We've already gotten good and in-depth looks at the Gotham Nights versions of Nightwing, Robin and most recently Batgirl. Now the time has come to properly introduce us for Jason Todd's alter ego Red Hood in a brand new video.

As expected, he seems to be a good alternative for anyone who prefers ranged battles (guns!), but offers som surprisingly brutal moves as well as far as close combat goes. Combine this with super powers and it seems like Red Hood might be the most versatile of the available quartet that you can choose from when Gotham Knights launches for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 25.

Check out the video and two new Red Hood screenshots below.