Gotham Knights gets new Gears of War-inspired launch trailer

It hasn't even been a week since Warner Bros. Games Montréal gave us what they called the gameplay launch trailer for Gotham Knights, but one launch trailer is apparently not enough when you want to take inspiration from one of the most famous trailers of all time.

Because Gotham Knights has gotten a second launch trailer today. This one is of the cinematic kind, and it's hard to not think back to Gears of War's Mad World trailer when a melancholy version of Band of Horses' The Funeral plays in the background while Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin reminisce about their time with Batman.

Which kind of launch trailer do you preserve: gameplay, cinematic or a mix of both? What are some of the all-time greats?