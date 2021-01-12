Gotham Knights characters will be levelled even when not being used

You're watching Advertisements

Let's say you really like to play as Nightwing in the co-op adventure Gotham Knights, but feel like trying out another character at some point. Normally, this would mean starting over from scratch and being bullied around by everyone, but this is fortunately not the case in this game.

This was confirmed by the developers in an interview with GamesRadar, where creative director Patrick Redding and executive producer Fleur Marty explains:

"Since the story progression is shared between all the characters, it also makes sense that you don't have to level them up from scratch every time you want to switch. It also stays very coherent in terms of our narrative.

Since the other members of the Batman family are always present in some way in the background, while you're out in the world fighting crime or unravelling the mystery, they don't stay inactive. So it makes sense that they are also progressing and getting stronger."

This way, you can freely switch between Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin during the adventure to get the option that is the best dynamic duo for you and your friend. It's also worth noticing that both can be the same character if this is preferred, and that you can also play through the game alone. Patrick Redding says this regarding the fact that Gotham Knights is so focused on co-op:

"The two-player dynamic fits the fantasy and the Gotham City setting. The 'duo' or team-up is such a central feature of the universe that there's a literal shorthand for it in the comics, animation, film, and TV versions."

Gotham Knights is launching at some point this year for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.