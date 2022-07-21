Cookies

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights' Batgirl to be shown off at San Diego Comic Con

We'll get to learn more about the final playable character in the Warner Bros. game.

HQ

Over the past couple of months, Warner Bros. has been revealing titbits of information about the upcoming Gotham Knights, mostly in the form of trailers dedicated to each of the four playable characters, which also highlight their combat styles and the sorts of gadgets and abilities they can use. Most recently, it was Robin's turn, and now all eyes are on Batgirl, and it looks like we finally have an idea when this will take place.

And that's because in reply to a tweet, the Gotham Knights' Twitter account stated that "It's Batgirl's turn" when talking about the game's involvement at San Diego Comic Con. As for when exactly this will take place, a reasonable guess would be later today, July 21, when the Gotham Knights panel takes place from 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (July 22).

Gotham Knights

