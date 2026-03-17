Gotham actor debuts first trailer for critical crypto documentary

Ben McKenzie has enjoyed a relatively successful acting career in shows like Gotham and The O.C., and is even married to - and has children with - actress Morena Baccarin. However, for the past six years, his focus has shifted almost entirely toward cryptocurrency. This transition stems from his observations of countless celebrities promoting the technology, combined with the fact that he is actually has a economics degree.

This journey has resulted in a landmark documentary, Everyone is Lying to You For Money, which has been a major success at various film festivals.

You can watch the trailer below.