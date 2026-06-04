Goth Girl Spit energy drink sells out almost instantly

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Goth Girl Spit has to be one of the strangest energy drinks in a long time, and what started as an internet joke has become a reality. And sold out in no time.

The drink was first introduced on social media, where the manufacturer, Echelon, described it as a sugar-free energy drink inspired by memes. The reactions from those who bought and tried it? Surprisingly positive, with both the taste and the fun concept being embraced with open arms.

The manufacturer describes the flavor as citrus-based, though slightly less sweet than many other energy drinks. However, they have been careful to clarify that the drink absolutely does not contain actual "goth girl spit." This was mostly a joke during the period when the product was being tested.

Whether Goth Girl Spit will return to stock or receive a wider launch remains to be seen.