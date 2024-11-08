English
MultiVersus

Goth girl season continues in MultiVersus with Raven's gameplay trailer

Throw on some dark eye makeup, pull that hood over your head, and say something misanthropic under your breath.

Season 4 of MultiVersus is going through its goth phase. The free-to-play Super Smash Bros. contender revealed yesterday that Adventure Time's Marceline and Raven from Teen Titans would be headlining this season, and it seems the latter will be the first character coming our way.

Raven's gameplay trailer showed her to be a combatant focused on the melee. Even with her magic powers, it seems she's at her best delivering devastating blows and combos with her infused fists.

While this trailer has sparked wider interest, unfortunately it seems that MultiVersus hasn't managed to live up to expectations. According to a recent report, the game has underperformed according to Warner Bros. Even so, there's always a chance to bring in new players, and hopefully that can happen when Season 4 launches next week, on the 12th of November.

