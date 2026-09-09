Gorr: The God Butcher smokes Thor and Loki ahead of Marvel Rivals' 10th Season

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Marvel Rivals Season 10 is almost upon us, and it centres around the Thor villain Gorr: The God Butcher. He's a little different from his live-action appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, but he's no less deadly. In the cinematic trailer below, it looks like he decimates Loki and Thor with his powers, and even in the key art for the Season he's beaten many of the Avengers.

Gorr's gameplay and visual style may tip you off that he's the latest Duelist joining the roster, and in the second trailer below you'll see just how he plays in-game. Gorr seems to be best dashing into combat, finishing off weaker foes and then getting out of dodge before enemy fire can be focused on him. He can make himself quite beefy, though, as in the trailer we see him rock his health bar up all the way to 500hp.

Marvel Rivals Season 10 kicks off on the 11th of September. Gorr becomes playable on that date, too, and players will want to make the most out of him while they can, as there won't be another character arriving in the second half of Season 10.

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