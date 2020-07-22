Gorillaz' new song pays tribute to Pac-Man

You're watching Advertisements

Gorillaz has today released a new track and music video titled "PAC-MAN", a tribute to the classic and iconic game which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. It also features Grammy-nominated rapper ScHoolboy Q. In the music video, you can see 2D playing the game, with the video brimming with neon styled aesthetics.

"PAC-MAN" is the latest track from 'Song Machine', where Gorillaz gradually release songs that joined by fellow musicians and collaborators. Gorillaz itself is an award-winning virtual band made by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett.

You can watch the video here.