Gori: Cuddly Carnage

Games that can best be described as strange are commonplace for those of us who indulge in most things. All genres have them; the titles that are a little extra difficult to describe but basically just take a concept and throw in some bizarre ingredients. I find that it often becomes a little extra fun and interesting that way, when things are not cast in the same mould, but dare to take a real turn. That's what Gori does, to say the least. Here we play a cat who, with the help of his talking hoverboard, slaughters his way through droves of enemies in something that is basically a fairly repetitive hack and slash but where something unique is made of the presentation that frames all the action. It's a balancing act that wobbles several times, but it's original in several ways that make a somewhat repetitive game mechanic feel a little extra fun.

Gori is a cat who suddenly finds himself in a situation where humans have become extinct and toys and machines have run amok. In the role of this little hairball, you have to survive and that's easier said than done when all kinds of enemies, especially little pink unicorns, want nothing more than to kill you. The action spectacle is one of rapid speed without much time to die, where all the slaughter is mixed with travelling on the board through strange levels. Added to this is a rather dark sense of humour and very adolescent expressions. I can find it quite nice that this does not take itself very seriously, at all. It's quite liberating that it's so over-the-top in every way and that it jokes about with some pop culture references sprinkled here and there.

Cats should know that Cuddly Carnage is special in many ways. The blood, albeit cartoonish, splatters as your main weapon, which is the board, cleaves the heads of unicorns and one boss after another is as imaginative as it is strange. It's Super Mario but grown-up, which is admittedly a bit contradictory given how it looks visually. The cartoony graphic style goes hand in hand with a comic book theme in the presentation and cutscenes, but despite this, it's a bit like we've got a kind of spiritual sequel to Conker's Bad Fur Day. There's a lot of cursing and other stuff and even though it can get a bit silly at times, I think, as mentioned before, that there's still a place for it all and fits the overall atmosphere of the game.

As well as beating up enemies, there are also a number of platforming moments that, in addition to the purpose of getting around the tracks, also fill up your gauge to enable stronger special attacks. One of the bigger problems, however, is that the controls feel rather flaky. They're not really imprecise in any way or particularly bad, but coupled with a rather flappy camera, there are some moments that become unnecessarily frustrating. At the same time, the control is quite forgiving in a way that perhaps compensates a little for the fact that it's just flaky. Gori has to make its way along a lot of rails and to lock onto these you have to press a button but it's a bit like it doesn't matter where you do it as long as you're nearby. The same applies to the surfaces where you have to travel between different signs. It's a bit like the collision with surfaces only works as soon as you are in its vicinity. It feels more imprecise than it really is, because it's not really difficult in any way. It's just not exactly smooth. You could say that the control doesn't really work against you yet, but it could definitely be tighter and there are a few occasions where it does work against you, although fortunately there aren't that many.

Like so much else in this game, the visuals and music are something special. The cartoon style is fitting if a little sparse on detail. However, it is quite a fun design on many levels and the simplicity is also something of a strength. The game has three different settings regarding the graphics with everything from 30 frames to 120 which flows nicely but of course at the expense of resolution. But it's hard to play at a lower frame rate when you're used to smoothly flowing chaos. The music is loud and rocky but accompanies Gori's adventures nicely. All in all, the presentation in particular is fun without being technically brilliant.

The game's main focus is of course on all the action. It's a Hack and Slash at its core and, like the controls, it feels a little imprecise. Of course, this goes hand in hand with the fact that the control is perceived as such, but there is no real weight in everything and I lack a little variation in both animations and combos. Spinning around the board is enough most of the time, although some special abilities and new weapons are available as the game goes on. You can also collect money to upgrade both such and buy new costumes and other things.

It's a humorous action game that relies heavily on the fact that it feels funny and unique in its presentation. The very premise of a cute little cat, on a board, ploughing enemies to the ground and facing off against quirky bosses on fun tracks - those are all great ingredients in themselves. But the game also has control and action that doesn't exactly feel particularly agile and fluttery. It's more of an idea than it is an execution, but the idea itself is still entertaining enough that it kind of goes a long way. If only the controls and combat, which are obviously very important in this type of game, had been much tighter and more responsive, this would have earned an even higher rating. However, a unique and crazy fun execution takes it a long way.