Gorgeous Visions of Mana announced

On Thursday there were whispers that Square Enix had trademarked the name Visions of Mana. Overnight, we learned that this is the next installment in the classic Mana series.

While we didn't learn much about the game, we were treated to an incredibly cool trailer, which you can check out below. It wasn't the kind of announcement we were expecting, but considering that it's been 15 years since we got a game in the main series with Heroes of Mana in 2007 (since then we've only gotten remakes, mobile games, and spin-offs) it was very welcome news. The game will be released next year for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series S/X.