Gorgeous fantasy strategy game Songs of Silence launches in full on the 13th of November

Songs of Silence is exiting early access on Steam. The grand strategy game combines army and kingdom management, allowing you to build up a fantasy land of your dreams with an art style that feels very reminiscent of The Banner Saga.

As you can see in the trailer below, Songs of Silence also uses cards in its battle system, but you don't have to worry about deck building while you're also concerned with conquering kingdoms. Instead, you just get these cards as you develop your heroes, resulting in some powerful effects during the battle sequence.

Songs of Silence also launches on consoles on the 13th of November. It'll be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. There's no word yet of a Switch launch, but if you take a look at the game, you'll probably see why getting it on a less-powerful handheld could be tricky.