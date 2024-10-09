Gordon Ramsey tries and shares his thoughts on Dua Lipa's diabolical drink recipe

HQ

Recently, pop sensation Dua Lipa became viral again after appearing in a video where she showed the world one of her go-to drink recipes. The drink included mixing Diet Coke with jalapeno juice, pickle juice, and some jalapeno and pickle slices too, and needless to say, many have regarded the drink as a pretty crazy idea.

Now, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey has taken the plunge and made the drink himself to taste and give his thoughts on it. Unsurprisingly, Ramsey was not impressed after having a sip of the drink and spitting it everywhere. He concludes with the fitting response of "Dua Lipa for God's sake girl, you'll ruin your vocal cords."

Check out the clip here to follow along and even make the drink for yourself... if you dare.

