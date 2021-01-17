Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Gordon Ramsay's Chef Blast is available now on mobile devices

The Outplay Entertainment game features full voice work from the renowned chef.

Outplay Entertainment has just stealth released a new mobile cooking game that features full voice work and exclusive recipes from renowned chef, Gordon Ramsay. The puzzle game is inspired by Ramsay's TV show "Culinary Genius," and is available to download for free on both Android and iOS devices.

When talking about the game, Ramsay said: "When the team at Outplay told me the idea behind Chef Blast, I was immediately sold on it. I can't wait to turn up the heat on everyone and see how they do."

We recently got the chance to speak to Gordon Ramsay about the game and the issues facing the gaming industry. You can check that out here.

