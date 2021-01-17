Gordon Ramsay's Chef Blast is available now on mobile devices

You're watching Advertisements

Outplay Entertainment has just stealth released a new mobile cooking game that features full voice work and exclusive recipes from renowned chef, Gordon Ramsay. The puzzle game is inspired by Ramsay's TV show "Culinary Genius," and is available to download for free on both Android and iOS devices.

When talking about the game, Ramsay said: "When the team at Outplay told me the idea behind Chef Blast, I was immediately sold on it. I can't wait to turn up the heat on everyone and see how they do."

