Gordon Ramsay takes on Minecraft in this hilarious fan-made video

The iconic chef found himself in Mojang's blocky world in search of new and amazing ingredients.

We all know that Gordon Ramsay likes to travel the world in search of exciting new ingredients and culinary techniques, but it turns out he also likes to travel to new worlds too.

The iconic chef has found himself in Mojang's blocky world in this hilarious new fan-made video that sees Ramsay leading a Minecraft adventure. The video sees him plundering caves and dungeons, scaling jungle trees, cooking for villagers and running for his life, and it has all been excellently made by YouTube creator TortillaDelta13.

Check out the video below for a hilarious couple of minutes of Minecraft parodying.

