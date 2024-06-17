Gordon Ramsay shares shocking injury following near-fatal bike crash

HQ

Yesterday was Father's Day, and Gordon Ramsay wanted to share a special message with us all, so he took to social media to talk about a scary bicycle accident that had happened to him recently. As an avid cyclist and lover of triathlons and iron man competitions, Ramsay is very experienced on two wheels.

But, that doesn't stop an accident from happening, and as you can see in the video below, it was a very serious incident. Ramsay's torso is purple all over, and he claims if he'd not been wearing his helmet, it's very likely he wouldn't be with us.

Good job Gordon was protected, so we can keep getting his unique style of motivation in the kitchen.

This is an ad: