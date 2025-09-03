Gordon Murrays new supercar cost $5 million

HQ

Gordon Murray made his name as Formula 1's leading designer and conceptual engineer in the 1970s and 1980s and was then the driving force behind the creation of the McLaren F1, which is still considered, 33 years later, to be the best sports car ever built. Today, he owns and operates his own car factory, including the Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) brand, which builds the T50 supercar. In addition to that, Gordon Murray has also started a new division of GMA that will only manufacture special cars for special customers (with big wallets). This division is called Gordon Murray Special Vehicles and their first project is called GMSV Le Mans GTR and is a kind of combination of the T50, McLaren F1 and at the same time a tribute to the old school GTE-Longtails. The Le Mans GTR is of course based on the T50-R and houses the same V12 built by hand by the British Cosworth. It has a four-liter cylinder capacity, revs to a whopping 12,100 RPM and has 645 horsepower. The car itself will only be built in 24 copies and is rumored to cost just over 50 million kronor each.

Here's what Gordon says in the official press release:

"Longtail racing cars perfectly combine aerodynamic benefit and aesthetic balance, I've always loved their mix of considered engineering and flowing design."