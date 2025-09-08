HQ

The Goosebumps series by R.L. Stine is one of the best-selling children's book series and the books have sold more than 400 million copies worldwide. The original Goosebumps series ran from 1992 to 1997 and includes more than 60 books. Since then, there have been several spin-offs, a handful of games, a feature film starring Jack Black, and finally a television series on Disney+, which was even nominated for nine Emmy Awards.

Now, a new game in the Goosebumps series has arrived: Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek. Just like the comics and TV series, the new game is "thrills and chills" for the younger members of the family (although the game is rated 12+), but it's still aimed at the slightly younger ones.

The game is an extremely simple puzzle adventure in which you play as Sloane Spencer, a young teenager trapped in the town of Little Creek, which has been overrun by monsters. Sloane must now, together with three of her friends, solve various riddles and puzzles around the town, and preferably avoid being seen by the monsters along the way.

The various puzzles range from the very simple, such as digging up three coins in the cemetery to insert into a nearby statue, to slightly more complex puzzles where things must be done in a specific order to unlock new clues to an overarching puzzle. You also have to use a haunted book in connection with some mysterious symbols placed around the city, which can unlock hidden doors that give access to secret areas.

Unfortunately, some of the puzzles are quite illogical, and I find it difficult to see how younger players will be able to figure them out. The otherwise quite clear clues that can be found in some crystal balls placed around the area cannot really be used. One should not underestimate children and how good they are at figuring out these kinds of things, but certain puzzles simply do not make much sense.

It's clear that Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek is aimed at younger players, and yet I myself got stuck in certain places because of the illogical puzzles mentioned above. Among other things, there is a rotating statue where some animal markings have to match up with each other. Here, a dog and a cat must be matched because they hate each other but like to live together under the same roof, as the clue says, and a bear must be matched with a deer because the bear hunts the deer in the forest. It can be a little difficult to figure out, especially for younger players who cannot understand the hints the game gives.

The graphics in Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek are simple, but they work well and you can clearly recognise the Goosebumps universe here. The sound is simple but works well for a game of this type, and the game's main characters have fully voiced dialogue. The monsters are not too scary, but still creepy enough to give younger players a little thrill.

This is not a game for both children and childish adults, unlike the Lego games, which are great for both. Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek is simply too simple to be entertaining for adults as well. But if you have someone at home who loves the Goosebumps series, this game could be a good joint project in front of the screen, now that it's slowly getting colder and darker - and scarier - outside.