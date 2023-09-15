Goosebumps comes to Disney+ on the spookiest day of the year

There's probably not a more fitting day on the calendar year to release a horror movie or film than Friday the 13th, and Disney is looking to capitalise on exactly this for its adaptation of Goosebumps. Yes, following a series that debuted in the late 90s, and then the Jack Black film from the mid-2010s, the horror works are now being adapted once again, this time into a series and debuting on Disney+.

The show will follow a bunch of high-schoolers as they set out to investigate the tragic passing of a teen decades before their time, all while discovering secrets from their parents' past.

Set to arrive on Disney+ on October 13, 2023, we now have a trailer for the series, which looks to paint a picture of what it will be serving up. Catch that below.