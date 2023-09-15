Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Goosebumps

      Goosebumps comes to Disney+ on the spookiest day of the year

      The latest adaptation of the horror series makes its debut on Friday the 13th.

      There's probably not a more fitting day on the calendar year to release a horror movie or film than Friday the 13th, and Disney is looking to capitalise on exactly this for its adaptation of Goosebumps. Yes, following a series that debuted in the late 90s, and then the Jack Black film from the mid-2010s, the horror works are now being adapted once again, this time into a series and debuting on Disney+.

      The show will follow a bunch of high-schoolers as they set out to investigate the tragic passing of a teen decades before their time, all while discovering secrets from their parents' past.

      Set to arrive on Disney+ on October 13, 2023, we now have a trailer for the series, which looks to paint a picture of what it will be serving up. Catch that below.

