Goosebumps axed after two seasons

That's the end of the haunt. After two seasons of supernatural frights, Disney is putting the final nail in the coffin for Goosebumps and cancelling the series - despite the fact that viewership numbers were actually climbing. Which is a real shame, since the show managed to both honor and expand on R.L. Stine's legacy, delivering equal parts darkness and (relatively) family-friendly fun. Something all of us who grew up with Are You Afraid of the Dark? can probably relate to.

The first season introduced us to a group of high school students investigating an old death, while the second season followed twins Devin and Cece as they spent the summer in Gravesend with their father - only to be confronted by a mysterious threat. Disney hasn't commented on exactly why Goosebumps is ending, and as mentioned, the numbers were solid. Variety, for example, reports that season one was streamed for 118 million hours worldwide.

That said, there's still a chance a third season could happen. The series was produced by Sony, who now plans to try and sell it to another network or streaming service. So here's hoping they succeed - and in the meantime, the first two seasons remain available for everyone who enjoys a dose of lightly spooky entertainment, sprinkled with '90s nostalgia.

Have you checked out Goosebumps, and do you remember Are You Afraid of the Dark?