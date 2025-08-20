Googles reveals Pixel 10 phone range, new watch and in-ears

HQ

Google's new phone range is to no surprise called Pixel 10.

While there will be a foldable model released later this year, we are currently only getting three models: the 10, 10 Pro, and 10 XL.

While seemingly almost identical on the outside, the different models mostly have the processors in common — the Google Tensor G5. There are a lot of minor differences between the models.

The 10 has a 6.3" Actua OLED display, with the 10 Pro being upgraded to Super Actua LTPO, and the 10 XL being a 6.8" version. While all three have 24-bit support and 120Hz, the Pro models have slightly higher peak brightness and higher PPI — and each model has increasingly higher resolution: 1080 x 2424 pixels, 1280 x 2856 pixels, and 1344 x 2992 pixels respectively.

All models come with 30+ hours of battery life, with Google promising 100 hours on Extreme Battery Saver, and supporting Qi2 charging with PixelSnap — enabling full MagSafe support. The Pro XL even supports Qi 2.2, giving you 25 watts of wireless charging.

Storage and memory vary depending on the model, starting at 12GB of RAM / 128GB of storage, ending at 16GB of RAM / 1TB of storage.

The triple camera module looks to be extremely impressive. It includes a 5x optical telephoto (10.8MP on the Pixel, 48MP on the two Pro models). While Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto are covered, selfie cams are upgraded to 42MP on the two Pro models, with the normal Pixel 10 sporting a 10.5MP Dual PD with ultrawide — both Pro models feature the same. The camera module has a vast number of features, including a Super Res Zoom that goes to 100x on the Pro models, high-res portrait modes, and an Unblur function. The video part even supports 20x digital zoom and 10-bit HDR recordings.

The phones are made with Gorilla Glass front and back, aluminum frames, a very high percentage of recycled materials in general, and plastic-free packaging, and come in four colours.

All will launch with Android 16, and while we are still waiting on a complete software feature list, expect heavy AI integration.

We currently know very little about the Fold and the Buds, besides that we are looking at a timeframe of roughly one month before they are officially introduced.

Pixel Watch 4

The new dome display gives you a lot more screen space and 3000 nits of brightness. Google also promises 40 hours of battery life and improved charging, along with all the usual fitness features and access to Google Gemini AI. Soft- and hardware can measure just about anything that is currently physically possible in a smartwatch, along with safety measures such as loss-of-pulse detection and safety features.

A 41mm and 45mm version are available, and made with more consideration of repair rather than replacement, while Google also promises more updates over time.

An emergency satellite communication service is also available, although it's currently not known what countries are supported. On top of this, the Watch 4 series also offers Safety Check that can send your location to pre-determined contacts if a timer runs out or you are non-responsive. Fall and Car Crash detection are also included according to the specs, expanding the features to what we at Gamereactor find to be a core functionality in a smartwatch.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google's version of a foldable phone has a 6.2" external Actua OLED display, with almost the same specifications as the other Pixel phones. The internal display is an 8" Super Actua LTPO panel, 2076x2152, 120Hz, capable of 1800 nits in HDR, with 300 nits minimum brightness, and with full 24-bit support like the other displays. The entire unit weighs 258g, and when folded it is 10.8mm thick.

Battery capacity is around 5000mAh (each battery may vary in capacity, but with a minimum of 4910mAh). This gives the phone a 30+ hour expected battery life, with up to 85 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode. It also supports Pixelsnap/Qi2 with 15W wireless charging.

It comes with 16GB of RAM, and 256GB/512GB/1TB of storage. The Google Tensor G5 processor is paired with Google VPN and the Titan M2 security chip.

The camera module has a 48MP wide, 10.5MP ultrawide with Macro, and 10.0MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom.

The body is made with a steel alloy and an aluminum alloy cover. Moonstone and Jade are currently the only two available colours, and like the other phones, it ships with Android 16 and 7 years of updates.

We can hopefully share more with you soon.