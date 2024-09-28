Google's Pixel 9 Pro claims to be the most powerful Pixel yet

HQ

It can always be difficult to tell which smartphone is worth spending your money on, especially since there are marginal upgrades each year and generally speaking ranges that span several similar but different models. So, with Google's new line of Pixel devices out there, you might be wondering if the Pixel 9 Pro is worth your investment?

To help answer that question, we've got our hands on the smartphone and made it the focus of a brand-new episode of Quick Look. We delve into the powerful hardware, the various Gemini artificial intelligence elements, and all the other tricks and features that it offers.

You can find this video below for a big Google Pixel talk hosted by our very own Magnus.