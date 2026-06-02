Google's new Home speaker might be coming out soon

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Android Police has noticed, that Best Buy Canada has listed a new Google Home Speaker. That listing shows only the two colours that will be available in Canada: the deep grey Hazel and the off-white Porcelain. In the US, the Google Home speaker will also be available in the serene green Jade and punchy pink Berry. The US price will be $99.99.

Previously Google announced a release date for their Google Home Speaker, and it was "Spring 2026". We are now in the summer, so what is the matter?

The Google Home Speaker is "engineered for Gemini", so that might be the reason why it didn't meet its targeted release date. The integration of Gemini into existing and new products has not been smooth, and there is a lot of pressure for the Google Home Speaker to work smoothly right away.

Google Home Speaker will be the first Google smart home product created around Gemini.