Google's new AI creates impressive video game worlds using a simple line of text

Google's new video AI Veo 3 has been getting a lot of attention in recent days. Not only can it create almost eerily convincing clips, it can also match them with perfectly synchronised audio. You can check out some examples of what it's capable of here, all of these videos are rendered by AI, and completely fake.

But... Veo 3 is also capable of other things, it seems. An X user called fofrai has now shared a video where we get to see vide game worlds created according to two simple basic prompts, namely:

> a third-person open world video game walking around

> an fps video game in/on a...

This should terrify game developers because it means that it doesn't take much more than a simple line of text to create a concept that would take an enormous amount of time, resources and require a reasonably large team to realise.

The fact that AI will be increasingly used in game development in the future must be recognised as a reality, but many argue that AI does not really invent new things and offer creativity, but rather builds everything on what already exists. We can only speculate about what game development will look like in ten years, and much will depend on how the world's gamers relate to AI products versus those created primarily by humans.

How do you see the possibility/risk of AI creating entertainment in the future?