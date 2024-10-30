Google's Halloween game has you fight off ghosts as an adorable cat

HQ

Another week, another Google game to pass away idle time. Last week, we took on the half-moon in a series of increasingly addictive roguelike levels, and now a replacement game has arrived on the Google homepage.

The Halloween 2024 game sees you play as a cute black cat who has been given a flying broomstick and the ability to breathe in space. Up in the atmosphere there are plenty of ghosts you'll have to fight off to climb higher, and you do that through drawing.

Draw simple shapes like lines, V-shapes, lightning bolts and swirls to defeat your enemies, but unlike the half-moon game we covered last week, you're trading strategy for reaction time here. You'll have to be quick in drawing your shapes, as even just grabbing a screenshot for this piece cost me most of my lives. Check it out here.

