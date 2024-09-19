Google wins legal battle against EU

HQ

Google and the EU have been involved in several legal battles in recent years over various competition issues and today the tech giant emerged victorious from one of them. The Court of Justice of the European Union has annulled a 2019 judgement in which the company was ordered to pay a fine of $1.5 billion.

As per AP News, the dispute concerned a period when Google allegedly prevented sites using its search engine from displaying adverts from other providers. Although the European Commission can appeal the decision, it is not yet clear whether they will do so.

This decision comes just a week after the European Commission decided that Google should pay an additional around $2.7 billion in fines for prioritising its own price comparison service over competing alternatives.