Google will start deleting inactive accounts

If you have several old Google accounts lying around, it is high time to review them. The company has announced announced that from December this year they will start deleting accounts that have not seen any activity for more than 24 months, which includes all of their services. In other words, Gmail, Drive, Calendar and Photos.

This new policy will also include accounts that exceed their maximum storage capacity and Google hopes that the changes will help them better manage and ensure user data integrity. The statement made via their blog mentioned that many older accounts are simply a security risk from a password perspective.

Modern accounts created on Google now require passwords to be of a certain complexity as well as alternative contact routes or two-factor verification. These are features that were completely absent in Google's youth, so it is understandable that Google wants to close these gaps to avoid the risk of data falling into the wrong hands.

