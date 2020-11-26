Google: We have 400 Stadia games in development from 200 developers

You're watching Advertisements

Things started out troublesome for Google with the game streaming service Stadia. Even if the base technology (the actual game streaming) worked like a charm, it lacked promised features and was a text-book example of 'bare boned'. Slowly but steady, Google has worked hard to improve this, and today Stadia is a different beast, but it still lacks games.

Fortunately, it will not remain this way. In an interview with Mobile Syrup, the Stadia Director of Games Jack Buser reveals that there is plenty of games coming and reassures that Google is in the video game business for the long run:

"And even though a year feels like a long time, we're just getting started. We're in this for the long haul. Part of being in business development is that games take a long time to build, so I get to know what's going to happen with Stadia three years from now, four years now. And to think about that long-term vision and how exciting that is — this is going to be the adventure of a lifetime.

What I can tell you is that we've built a roadmap of about 400 games in development right now from 200 developers. So when those games land, whether it's in the calendar year of 2021 or beyond, is something that you'll hear more from us in the future. Will there be more developers and more games on the platform? Absolutely."

Basically, it will pay off to be patient, the games are coming to Stadia, which also have very generous offering each month with their Stadia Pro subscription.