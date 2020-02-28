Google wants to resume use of Android in Huawei products

Only a few days ago Google warned Huawei users to not sideload Google apps due to security concerns, yet today has marked a peculiar situation as during an interview with Google Vice President for Google Play, Sameer Samat, it was revealed that Google has applied for a license from the Government that would grant them permission to resume business relations with Huawei.

This is not unheard of, as Microsoft currently has the same license type in order to sell Windows 10 OS to Huawei's PC department. But it does indicate that the Android ban on Huawei may be much more short-lived than anticipated, although only a few products have been made post-ban period, and therefore use Huawei's own mobile OS and App store system.

And while Huawei is trying, most buyers in the west will most likely not purchase products where they cant access Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, or WhatsApp, Instagram, Netflix, or Messenger.

This has severely impacted Huawei's attempt to become the new king of the phone market, but hope springs eternal, it would seem.