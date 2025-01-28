Google to rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America on maps following Trump's executive order

HQ

Google Maps will soon be making some big changes. In line with a new executive order from President Trump, the tech giant will update the name of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America and revert the name of Denali back to Mount McKinley. The move follows Trump's decision to restore the historic names on federal maps and communications. While the name Gulf of Mexico will still be visible for users in Mexico, international users will see both names displayed. Google has long followed government updates when it comes to official place names (as they've stated in a post on X), and this change is no exception.

What do you think about these name changes?

Shutterstock

