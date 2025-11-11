Google to invest around $6 billion in Germany

HQ

Alphabet's Google is planning an investment of roughly €5 billion ($5.8 billion) in Germany, according to sources (via Reuters), as part of the company's strategy to expand its infrastructure and data center capacity in the country.

The investment will include a new data center in Dietzenbach near Frankfurt and the expansion of an existing site in Hanau. Earlier reports indicated the plans involve a mid-single-digit billion euro amount, though Google has not confirmed the exact figure.

Focus on innovation and sustainability

Google has emphasized that its expansion in Germany will target innovations in AI and climate-neutral technologies. The company has already committed to investing billions in the country while addressing future technological and environmental challenges.

A press conference is scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. (1530 GMT), where German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil is expected to speak. The announcement is likely to provide further details on the scope and impact of Google's investment in Germany.