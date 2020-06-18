Google Stadia: Premiere Edition cuts its price

You're watching Advertisements

After the free trial period for Stadia Pro to all users, Google just announced a surprise price cut for Google Stadia. Now the Premiere Edition (shipping costs included) will set you back $99, while consumers initially had to pay $129 for the same product.

In the Premiere Edition bundle, you can find a Google Chromecast Ultra, a white controller and a three-month subscription to Google Stadia Pro, with which it will be possible to redeem the games of the month for free. We remind you that all games redeemed with an active Pro subscription remain associated with your account.

Among the games you can already play on Stadia, you can find PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Superhot, Destiny 2: The Collection, Little Nightmares, Zombie Army 4: Dead War 4 and the exclusive game GYLT.

