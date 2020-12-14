Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Google Stadia, Pokémon Go and other Google services are temporarily down

The cause of the outage is still unclear.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

If you have just found yourself unable access YouTube or your Gmail then don't worry, as it appears that all Google Services are temporarily unavailable. The cause of this outage at present is unclear, but we can imagine that it is causing an inconvenience for many, as platforms like Google Docs and YouTube are heavily relied upon across many industries.

Sadly, it looks like Pokémon Go has been impacted by all of this too. What really stings about this is that a new event has just today launched in the game allowing fans to grab themselves a shiny Celebi. Damn you, Google!

We will be sure to update this story as more details start to emerge.

Google Stadia, Pokémon Go and other Google services are temporarily down


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy