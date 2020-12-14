Google Stadia, Pokémon Go and other Google services are temporarily down

You're watching Advertisements

If you have just found yourself unable access YouTube or your Gmail then don't worry, as it appears that all Google Services are temporarily unavailable. The cause of this outage at present is unclear, but we can imagine that it is causing an inconvenience for many, as platforms like Google Docs and YouTube are heavily relied upon across many industries.

Sadly, it looks like Pokémon Go has been impacted by all of this too. What really stings about this is that a new event has just today launched in the game allowing fans to grab themselves a shiny Celebi. Damn you, Google!

We will be sure to update this story as more details start to emerge.