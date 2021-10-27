Cookies

Hello Engineer

Google Stadia is now experimenting with free trials

Players can freely check out Hello Engineer for 30 minutes.

With Stadia now being around for almost two years, it appears that Google is experimenting with some new features on the platform. It has recently been noticed that Stadia-exclusive Hello Engineer is free to trial for 30 minutes for players on the free tier. According to 9to5Google, all progress made within the free trial will be carried over if players decide to purchase.

Obviously, Hello Engineer is just the first title that Google is rolling out this feature for, and it's unclear whether trials will be coming in future for all platform exclusives. What is pretty curious is that Google still hasn't formally announced the feature at the time of writing.

Thanks, Engadget.

